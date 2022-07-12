Podcast Venture

The company behind the CURIOSITY STREAM streaming video service has launched a podcast network with iHEARTMEDIA. The CURIOSITY AUDIO NETWORK has debuted with the "ONE DAY UNIVERSITY" podcast series of lectures by leading professors; later this year, an original podcast based on CURIOSITY STREAM's documentary "RED ELVIS," the story of the life and death of "Cold War Cowboy" DEAN REED, will premiere, as will "THE UNTOLD HISTORY OF SPORTS."

“We couldn’t be more excited to make our move into audio in partnership the #1 podcast publisher in the world,” said CURIOSITY Chief Strategy Officer DEVIN EMERY. “Audio is exploding as a go-to medium for connecting with audiences, and we believe CURIOSITY and iHEART’s shared passion for creating curiosity-catalyzing content is going to make for highly compelling storytelling.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with CURIOSITY INC. to develop premium podcasts for an audience who loves to learn,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON. “The CURIOSITY team has built such an incredible library of knowledge for curious minds and are adding to it all the time, and we can’t wait to bring it to our millions of listeners across the globe.”

