PARCAST founder and SPOTIFY Head of Talk Creator Content MAX CUTLER has published a new book based on PARCAST's true crime podcast "CULTS."

"CULTS: INSIDE THE WORLD'S MOST NOTORIOUS GROUPS AND UNDERSTANDING THE PEOPLE WHO JOINED THEM," written with KEVIN CONLEY, is being released TODAY (7/12). The podcast has been promoting the book with special daily episodes posting from JULY 6th through 17th focusing on the cult leaders examined in the book, including CHARLES MANSON, DAVID KORESH, KEITH RANIERE, and MARSHALL APPLEWHITE.

