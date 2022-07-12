Rules Overturned

A three-judge panel of the U.S. COURT OF APPEALS has struck down the FCC's rules requiring broadcasters to verify the identities of sponsors of leased-time broadcasts, reports REUTERS.

The rules took effect in MARCH and were instituted due to concerns about the content of programming being aired by Russian and Chinese entities through leased-time arrangements with U.S. stations. The NAB had vigorously opposed the rules as an overreach by the Commission while also asking broadcasters not to air programming sponsored by RUSSIA.

In a statement issued after the ruling, NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT said, “NAB appreciates the court’s careful review of the important issues in this case. Today’s decision ensures that the rules rightly continue requiring the handful of stations airing foreign government-sponsored programming to identify it as such, but removes the burden on the overwhelming majority of stations that never air foreign government-sponsored content.”

FCC Chairwoman JESSICA ROSENWORCEL's response was decidedly less positive, with her statement reading, “The principle that the public has a right to know the identity of those who solicit their support is a fundamental and long-standing tenet of broadcasting. It’s about transparency. Consumers deserve to trust that public airwaves aren’t being leased without their knowledge to private foreign actors.”

