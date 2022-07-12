Stevenson

MNRK Music Group (“MNRK”) has promoted SEAN STEVENSON to COO for the company. He is based in NEW YORK and will continue to report to MNRK’s Pres. and CEO, CHRIS TAYLOR. STEVENSON joined the company in 2018 as EVP and GM. In his expanded role, STEVENSON will move beyond MNRK’s frontline recorded business, expanding his operational oversight into the group’s Management, Publishing and Music Department lines of business.

TAYLOR said, “SEAN has been a tireless partner for me and the team at MNRK since we brought him on 4 years ago. As we continue to integrate the 4 pillars of our business, he’ll be invaluable to our growth going forward.”

STEVENSON added, “I am excited to add to MNRK’s continued growth and success as I take this next step in my career, with one of the best truly independent teams in the game. The past 4 years at MNRK have been some of the most satisfying of my entire career. I look forward to all the things this team will do as we continue to bring great music to the world, supporting some of the best artists out there in every aspect of what they do as creators and performers.”





« see more Net News