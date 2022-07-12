Rubio (Photo: WAQI/Univision)

The MIAMI HERALD is reporting that another conservative talk host is exiting TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish News-Talk WAQI-A (RADIO MAMBI)/MIAMI in advance of the station's sale to LATINO MEDIA NETWORK. NELSON RUBIO is the third host to leave the station, noted for its anti-Communism talk shows aimed at the Cuban exile community, to join a conservative news organization, AMERICANO MEDIA. LOURDES UBIETA and DANIA ALEXANDRINO previously bolted from RADIO MAMBI in protest of the new owners' perceived liberal position.

RUBIO told the HERALD that he will host a morning show 6-9a (ET) for AMERICANO MEDIA while serving as News Director.

