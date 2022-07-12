Meadows

Funeral services for NASHVILLE mastering engineer GLENN MEADOWS have been set for SATURDAY, AUGUST 20th, from 2:30-3:30p (CT), with a Celebration of Life at 3:30 at THE PAVILION at HARPETH HILLS FUNERAL HOME, 9090 Highway 100, NASHVILLE, TN 37221.

MEADOWS died on JULY 7th at the age of 73. A tribute from NASHVILLE’s LEADERSHIP MUSIC program says MEADOWS “was known as one of MUSIC ROW’s most renowned mastering engineers. Over a career of more than 40 years, he worked on thousands of hit records … earning two GRAMMY awards … Beginning in 1989, Glenn ran MASTERFONICS, prior to joining MAYFIELD MASTERING in 2011. He was an ardent supporter of the NASHVILLE AUDIO ENGINEERING SOCIETY (AES) section. In 2011, his contributions to the AES and the industry were recognized with the Fellowship Award, and then in 2019 with the Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Survivors include his wife, SHELLEY MEADOWS, a daughter, two sons and two grandsons. See the obituary here.

« see more Net News