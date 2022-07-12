New Publishing/Production Company

MILK & HONEY MUSIC + SPORTS + VENTURES, Producer OAK FELDER, and Romanian entertainment company HAHAHA PRODUCTION have formed a new joint venture ROMDROPS, a publishing and production company created to expand global opportunities for artists, producers, and songwriters throughout the world.

MILK & HONEY`s Head/International PETER COQUILLARD said of the new venture, "HAHAHA PRODUCTION is a reminder to all of us in the so-called ‘music centers’ that you never know where great talent will come from. I witnessed firsthand how all of the Transylvania retreat (songwriter camp) attendees were taken back by the skill and musical diversity of the entire HAHAHA PRODUCTION crew.”

OAK FELDER added, “I am so excited to join SMILEY, FILIP, and PETER in launching our new joint venture ROMDROPS. We met and came upon this cool idea at a songwriter camp in TRANSYLVANIA, where DRACULA launched his own global publicity campaign and we plan to do the same with music, launching our own publishing and production company created to expand global opportunities for artists, producers, and songwriters throughout the world.”

HAHAHA PRODUCTION's SMILEY also added, “Music is pure energy that feeds people's dreams. If we think about it, we might realize that music was always with us at our most meaningful moments. That's why we always return to it for celebration or motivation. I strongly believe that life has a soundtrack! Each and every one of us goes about humming to a song, listening to a track. Our social gatherings, our meaningful memories, and our special moments all of them have a tune in our musical journey. I am extremely grateful that my life’s mission is being a part of someone’s soundtrack, someone’s special moment, someone's memory, someone’s life.”

