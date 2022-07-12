Vaughn

MOJO MUSIC & MEDIA has acquired the songwriter rights and co-publishing interests of hit songwriter SHARON VAUGHN. The catalog deal with VAUGHN spans 25 years of her work, and brings to MOJO 28 Country chart singles released between 1977 and 2004, including WILLIE NELSON’s “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys,” WAYLON JENNINGS' “Broken Promise Land” and the OAK RIDGE BOYS’ “Y’All Come Back Saloon.”

Also included are REBA McENTIRE’s “I’m Not That Lonely Yet,” PATTY LOVELESS’ “Lonely Too Long,” RANDY TRAVIS’ “Out Of My Bones” and TRISHA YEARWOOD’s “Powerful Thing.”

MOJO co-founder/CEO MARK FRIED said, “SHARON came to NASHVILLE with $50 and a dream and won over MUSIC ROW’s biggest names through sheer will, drive and talent. She’s inspired a generation of women to pursue songwriting, no matter the challenges, always emphasizing the importance of art, craft and storytelling. We’re honored she’s chosen us to caretake and promote her truly iconic body of work.”

"It is gratifying to know that the works I created over the past decades have found a good home,” said VAUGHN. “ I feel MOJO will respect and enrich my catalogues and, through their efforts, my songs will realize their potential.”

