Former iHEARTMEDIA Country WBWL (101.7 THE BULL) afternoon host COLTON BRADFORD, who left the station on JULY 1st after a radio career of more than a dozen years (NET NEWS 7/12), has been promoted to co-anchor of the 4p evening news at television station NBC10 BOSTON, where he has worked as a lifestyle and entertainment correspondent since 2017. He will continue his co-hosting role on NBC10 BOSTON’s “The Hub Today” show.

He shared on FACEBOOK, “I’m so excited and honored to take on a new role at NBC10 BOSTON. Here’s to telling stories that matter in a community that I love. Here’s to the next chapter.”

BRADFORD joined WBWL for evenings in 2015 from sister Country station WKSJ/MOBILE, where he had been morning show producer and evening personality. The following year he added evenings at sister Country stations WTBU/PORTSMOUTH, MA and WRNX/SPRINGFIELD, MA. He moved from evenings to afternoons at WBWL later in 2016.

