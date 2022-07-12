Charese Fruge, Erica Krusen

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE gets the scoop from newly-minted GIBSON BRANDS Sr. Dir./Global Cultural Influence ERICA KRUSEN, who also directs GIBSON GIVES, the charitable arm of GIBSON BRANDS.

Discussing her new role, KRUSEN noted, “I’m very lucky in my new position. The leadership at GIBSON is truly remarkable. Likely the most passionate group of hard-working people that I have ever seen. They take care of their employees through the GIBSON GOLDTOP FOUNDATION, make everyone feel valued and they have a lot of badass women running the company!”

Every week, CHARESE FRUGE spotlights one of the many women in our many associated businesses who are making a difference on the front lines. This week, find out about ERICA KRUSEN. Read her story here.

