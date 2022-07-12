Houston Media Pros Lend A Hand

SARAH PEPPER, co-host of AUDACY Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5)/HOUSTON’s “Morning Mix with SARAH PEPPER & JESSIE WATT” was back out in the community, this time helping aspiring journalism students.

PEPPER taught a session on how to interview and apply for jobs in our industry in conjunction with the HOUSTON ASSOCIATION OF HISPANIC MEDIA PROFESSIONALS (HAHMP).

PEPPER (2nd from right) is pictured with fellow ‘teachers’ Univision/Houston’s RAUL PEIMBERT (l), MAYRA MORENO; evening anchor/ABC-13 (2nd from left) and Houston/NPR news reporter LUCIO VASQUEZ (r). The organization is helmed by market midday superstar, LIZ ARREOLA from KLOL (MEGA 101).

