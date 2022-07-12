Norman (Photo: Official Facebook Page)

British Composer MONTY NORMAN, famous for composing the Original James Bond theme for the films, has passed away at the age of 94. The news came via a post on his official website stating: "It is with sadness we share the news that MONTY NORMAN died on 11th JULY 2022 after a short illness."

According to NPR, he was born MONTY NOSEROVITCH to Jewish parents in the East End of LONDON in 1928 and got his first guitar when he was 16. He performed with big bands and in a variety double act with comedian BENNY HILL before writing songs for early British rockers CLIFF RICHARD and TOMMY STEELE and composing for stage musicals including "Make Me an Offer," "Expresso Bongo," "Songbook" and "Poppy."

NORMAN was hired by producer ALBERT "CUBBY" BROCCOLI to compose a theme for the first JAMES BOND film, "Dr. No," released in 1962.

