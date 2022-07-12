Registration Now Open

Registration opens today for NAB SHOW NEW YORK, OCTOBER 17th-20th at the JAVITS CENTER. The event takes place six months following NAB SHOW LAS VEGAS.

EXHIBITS PASS registrants receive full access to NAB SHOW N.Y. and AES exhibits as well as education on the show floor, including an experiential zone featuring special theaters, demonstrations and networking activities.

Several conference programs require separate registration, including Cybersecurity (OCT. 17th-18th); Post/Production (OCT. 18th), Streaming (OCT. 18th), The Radio Experience (OCT. 19th-10th) and the NAB MARCONI RADIO AWARDS (OCT. 19th)

Commented NAB EVP/Managing Director, Global Connections & Events CHRIS BROWN, "We are thrilled to be back in person in NEW YORK and look forward to delivering an exceptional experience for exhibitors and attendees. The success of NAB SHOW LAS VEGAS reinforced the power of live events and the desire for a return to in-person trade shows. NAB SHOW N.Y. is an important touch point for the industry to re-engage with the technology and thought leaders who are revolutionizing the art of storytelling and moving the business forward."

For information on registration packages and to register, click here.

« see more Net News