FUTURI has named DAVID RUSSELL National Account Manager and JESSICA FOSTER Director of Partner Support — Sales Intelligence.

RUSSELL joins the company from COX MEDIA GROUP ORLANDO, where he spent 15 years as a Senior Account Manager in its Radio and Digital Group. He also hosted a radio show where he discussed tactics and innovative concepts with marketing leaders throughout CENTRAL FLORIDA. RUSSELL will now work with broadcasting and digital publishing executives to help them meet and exceed their growth targets using FUTURI solutions.

On AUGUST 4th, RUSSELL will co-host, with FUTURI’s JIM TARANTINE, the new webinar, "Turning A Slump Into A Success: Proactively Preparing For A Recession." Learn more about the webinar and register here.

FOSTER was previously at STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP as Director/Sales, with a background in sales, marketing and research roles at companies including SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP and COX MEDIA GROUP. FOSTER also owns A&R AXE THROWING in her hometown of TULSA. FOSTER will ensure that partners of TOPLINE, FUTURI's sales intelligence system, are well-trained and super-served in all areas to maximize the ROI on their partnership.

Congratulate RUSSELL at davidrussell@futurimedia and FOSTER at jessicafoster@futurimedia.com.

