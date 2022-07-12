Got A Letter

State broadcasters associations from across the country sent a letter to all four FCC commissioners "vehemently" expressing their opposition to the GEOBROADCAST SOLUTIONS proposal to permit its "ZoneCasting" technology for geotargeted content using FM boosters. The letter asserts that "GBS’s approach would only undermine, rather than serve, listeners and local broadcasters, raising serious concerns about this new technology’s effect on local radio’s important public safety function and ability to provide the free, local news, information, and entertainment on which Americans rely."

The letter focuses on public safety issues impacting Emergency Alert System broadcasts, which has not been included in the two field tests of the technology, and the economic impact of the proposal, which the associations claim "could have a devastating economic impact on the radio industry. Specifically, if even one station in a market chooses to use ZoneCasting to sell ads that reach only segments of the market, other stations will be forced to respond either by: (1) reducing rates for ads that reach the entire market to match the ZoneCasting station’s cheaper rates for geotargeted ads; or (2) paying GBS’s exclusive licensing fees (and other costs) for the unwanted privilege to use its system." The letter warns that smaller stations, including some owned by female or minority operators, would be potentially especially hard hit.

