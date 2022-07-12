New Partnership.

Midwest concert promoter MAMMOTH, INC. has partnered with industry veteran and former LIVE NATION exec TOMMY GINOZA and his newly formed L.A.-based company SUGAR MONKEY.

GINOZA got his start at GOLDENVOICE in 1996 and his experience includes stints at LIVE NATION, UNIVERSAL CONCERTS and HOUSE OF BLUES.

GINOZA commented, "I have known and worked with [MAMMOTH's] JEFF [FORTIER] and JOSH {HUNT] for nearly 20+ years and we have become good friends during that time. In my career, I've been very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with several great people who have become great friends. I have always admired their work ethic, integrity and entrepreneurial drive, and I’m thrilled that I get to continue that by joining forces with them and the entire MAMMOTH team."

Commented MAMMOTH co-founder FORTIER, "TOMMY is a reputable talent and booking executive and an expert in the event operations field. When he shared that he was creating his own company, SUGAR MONKEY, we knew this would be a great opportunity to closely work with him. We're excited to be partnering with TOMMY.”

This continues MAMMOTH’s expansion and follows the announcements of a merger with PORTLAND, OR’s MIKE THRASHER EVENTS and the opening of MAMMOTH NORTHEAST headed by SEAN STRIEGEL. With home offices in LAWRENCE, KS and KANSAS CITY, MO, MAMMOTH produces more than 1,000 concerts and live events across the country per year.

