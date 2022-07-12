blackbear (Photo: Facebook)

Musician BLACKBEAR (MATTHEW MUSTO) has launched BEARTRAP MANAGEMENT with his current managers/co-founders SAMANTHA MANERS and TJ MUSTO and new partner ZAEL ELLENHORN, who is bringing artists KINA, BEN ZAIDI, PHIL BENTLEY and OSHI to the venture.

BLACKBEAR said, “BEARTRAP MANAGEMENT was formed with a deep respect for artists and artist/management relationships to help provide guidance and opportunities to both the artists and the managers in their careers. I've been in the business for 15 years and have learned so much about the business side of things and I want to share that knowledge with the next generation of artists and managers.”

Added MANERS, “We have been planning for this for a while because of our passion to build a company with like minded managers who understand the concept of the collective and how it will benefit their artists.”

ELLENHORN said, “I have known and worked with SAMANTHA on different projects and I always loved her approach to projects, so when this opportunity came up it felt perfectly natural. There are plenty of music companies that hype what they offer to differentiate themselves but at the end of the day, this is a business about people and how they approach their work. At BEARTRAP, I know I will be not only helping my artists succeed but having creative, supportive and opportunity oriented conversation with dedicated people who I also happen to really like.”

TJ MUSTO said, “We are actively speaking to young managers who understand the challenges that block success. We know that lack of resources and support are the thing that breaks down the artist/manager relationship. BEARTRAP will offer a solution that lessens those challenges, gives our managers a safety net to go out and bring big success to their artists and therefore minimize the barriers to breaking artists.”

