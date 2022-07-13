Power 106 Teams With Rolling Loud

MERUELO MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES and ROLLING LOUD have teamed to form a new music multi-platform programming partnership showcasing new Hip-Hop releases and artists. POWER 106's DJ CARISMA will host SATURDAY NIGHT LOUD, LOUD @ 2 and THE LOUD REPORT. SATURDAY NIGHT LOUD debuts on POWER 106 this SATURDAY (7/16) from 9p-midnight.

MERUELO MEDIA Pres. and CEO OTTO PADRON commented, "This strategic content partnership is the next natural step of an existing and very productive relationship with TEAM ROLLING LOUD and LIVE NATION! LA is about to get even more LOUD!"

MERUELO MEDIA VP/Audio Brands HAZ MONTANA added, "This POWER 106 partnership with ROLLING LOUD is the pairing of two world-class and iconic Hip-Hop brands. Not only will this relationship deliver unique and exclusive content, but it drives cultural exposure to the hottest and next waves of artists. DJ CARISMA will be a trusted ambassador to this initiative."

DJ CARISMA said, "I’m super excited to be teaming up with ROLLING LOUD, the biggest hip-hop music festival in the world! Can’t wait to break new music, artists and I will be bringing y’all the hottest interviews with the hottest new artists in the game!"

DJ CARISMA hosts SATURDAY NIGHT LOUD every SATURDAY from 9p-midnight. CARISMA and POWER 106 midday personality, BRYHANA break new music every TUESDAY with LOUD @ 2 and on FRIDAYS, THE LOUD REPORT features Hip-Hop news in morning drive, middays and nights on POWER 106.

Beyond their LOUD on-air partnership, KPWR (POWER 106) is the ROLLING LOUD official Hip-Hop media and promotional partner in LOS ANGELES for the annual ROLLNG LOUD FESTIVAL.





