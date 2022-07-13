Featuring Caroline Polachek

NELARUSKY 2022, the 15th Annual benefit concert for the SPECIAL OLYMPICS ILLINOIS, has been scheduled for TUESDAY, JULY 26th at METRO in CHICAGO. The show will feature performances by CAROLINE POLACHEK, NIKO RUBIO, and DJ MOONLANDING and will also be an official LOLLAPALOOZA AFTERSHOW.

Founded and executed by entrepreneur LAUREN MCCLUSKY, the first NELARUSKY hit CHICAGO when MCCLUSKY was 16 years old and featured local bands from local high schools. NELARUSKY grew to feature bands like IMAGINE DRAGONS, ALABAMA SHAKES, OMAR APOLLO, DREAMER ISIOMA, COLD WAR KIDS, and KALI UCHIS. The show has maintained its tradition of having a local CHICAGO opener. NELARUSKY has raised more than $470,000 for SPECIAL OLYMPICS ILLINOIS.

MCCLUSKY commented, "It's hard to believe that I've been doing NELARUSKY for half of my life! 15 years feels like a HUGE milestone. It is such a special piece of an incredible week of music in CHICAGO. Being able to see the excitement and impact of the events on SPECIAL OLYMPICS ILLINOIS athletes makes this tradition especially meaningful."

For more information, reach out to JENNIE ELLMAN at jennie.nelarusky@gmail.com.

