Upcoming NuVooDoo Media Webinars

NUVOODOO MEDIA is offering three new live webinar sessions in preparation for NIELSEN's new wearable monitoring technology. Data from NUVOODOO MEDIA's new RPS (RATINGS PROSPECTS STUDY) will be featured in the sessions.

The first of the three live sessions is set for TUESDAY, JULY 19th at 1p (ET), with subsequent sessions on JULY 25th at noon (ET) and AUGUST 3rd at 2p (ET). Each session will include Q&A segments, and NUVOODOO will answer every questionfrom attendees.

Preview the NUVOODOO MEDIA free webinars here.

Reserve your spot now at nuvoodoo.com/webinars.

