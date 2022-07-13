Wilson (Photo: KMFA)

CAPITOL BROADCASTING ASSOCIATION Classical KMFA/AUSTIN Pres./GM ANN HUME WILSON is retiring after almost 10 years at the station's helm. WILSON joined KMFA at the end of 2012 after three years as Exec. Dir. of choral ensemble CONSPIRARE; she previously headed the UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS' BLANTON MUSEUM OF ART and worked in marketing at BALTIMORE's WALTERS ART MUSEUM and ATLANTA's HIGH MUSEUM OF ART.

"With KMFA's new home completed, and strategic plan initiated, it's an ideal time to pass the baton to a new leader," said WILSON. "KMFA looks very different now than it did ten years ago, and I am honored to have had a hand in its growth and transformation."

"It will be difficult to replace ANN. Yet, we look to find the next leader who will build upon the successes of these past 55 years, especially these past 10 led by ANN," said KMFA Board Chair SORIYA ESTES. "Together, we work to cultivate and grow a more diverse audience and KMFA's role as a key convener and influencer in AUSTIN's cultural ecosystem."

