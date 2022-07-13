Brehmer

Longtime AUDACY Triple A WXRT/CHICAGO midday host LIN BREHMER has announced that he is taking a medical leave of absence to undergo treatment for cancer, reports the CHICAGO SUN TIMES. In a message on the station’s website, BREHMER stated he has been battling prostate cancer with various treatments for “several years." BREHMER’s chemotherapy treatment begins MONDAY (7/18).

BREHMER wrote, “The cancer was caught early, treated early, but it spread in places one would rather it did not spread. What can you do? Only this.” He added, “Afford me the kindness you have always shown me.”

WXRT has recently experienced on-air line-up shifts with the recent resignation of morning host RICHARD MILNE, who left in JUNE to care for his ailing wife (NET NEWS 5/26).

