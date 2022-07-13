Myers

iHEARTMEDIA BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK VP/News Ops. TANITA MYERS has passed away, ALL ACCESS has confirmed. No cause of death has been announced. MYERS, 49, passed away early this morning (7/13) at TULANE HOSPITAL in NEW ORLEANS, where she had been in town for client meetings and celebrated her birthday on JULY 1st, suffering a medical emergency the following day; she had been in the hospital's ICU since then.

MYERS joined BIN in JUNE 2020 after serving as Exec. Producer of WESTWOOD ONE's "RICK AND SASHA" and a 15 year stint at REACH MEDIA/SYNDICATION ONE as Dir./Radio Operations. She previously worked with shows like "THE RICKEY SMILEY MORNING SHOW" and "THE KIDD KRADDICK SHOW" and was a producer and host at several stations.

A memo from BIN President TONY COLES to staff said, "It is with profound sadness that I share the tragic news that TANITA MYERS has passed away this morning.

"TANITA was a passionate leader, a champion of women in journalism, and one of the driving forces behind the BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK. We are a better organization because of her dedication to our mission, and we are better humans because of her love, her humor, and her spirit. While she took great pride in her work, it was her friends and family who brought her the most joy. TANITA’s smile always got a bit brighter when she spoke about her mom and her son BRANDON."

