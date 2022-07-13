Manley

Former CUMULUS Alternative WKQX/CHICAGO APD/MD/afternooner JON MANLEY joins INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP as Label Manager.

MANLEY said, "Exposing audiences to exciting new music has always been a passion of mine and I couldn't be more thrilled to do it on a larger scale with all my amazing new teammates at INGROOVES."

You can reach MANLEY at jonathan.manley@ingrooves.com.

