Jon Manley Moves To Ingrooves Music Group As Label Manager
by Shawn Alexander
July 13, 2022
Former CUMULUS Alternative WKQX/CHICAGO APD/MD/afternooner JON MANLEY joins INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP as Label Manager.
MANLEY said, "Exposing audiences to exciting new music has always been a passion of mine and I couldn't be more thrilled to do it on a larger scale with all my amazing new teammates at INGROOVES."
You can reach MANLEY at jonathan.manley@ingrooves.com.