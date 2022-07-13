Debuts July 20th

A new music podcast from iHEARTMEDIA will focus each season on an artist, telling their backstories and offering behind-the-scenes looks at their processes and lives. "SONG STORIES," hosted by JORDAN RUNTAGH, will devote its opening season, debuting JULY 20th, on FINNEAS, who will offer insight on the making of his debut album "Optimist."

“Music is the lifeblood of iHEARTRADIO, and we pride ourselves in connecting fans to the artists and music they love in a way that creates immersive, unforgettable experiences,” said iHEARTMEDIA DIGITAL AUDIO GROUP CEO CONAL BYRNE. “The extremely personal process of creating new music, putting it down on ‘tape’ and then touring the world with it is in-and-of itself a story that fans want to hear -- and ‘SONG STORIES’ will do just that in podcast form, amplifying those stories even more through iHEARTRADIO’s massive broadcast, digital and social reach.”

“My connection with my fans is so important to me, and I’ve loved sharing my album with them,” said FINNEAS. “I’m so excited to team up with iHEARTRADIO to bring them into the intimate process of making the album through this podcast. It’s an important piece of me and I can’t wait for them to hear how it came together.”

« see more Net News