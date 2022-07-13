Olson

PARK THE VAN and DELICIOUS VINYL VP/Music Licensing JEFF OLSON has joined indie label POLYVINYL RECORD CO. as Director of Licensing, based in LONG BEACH, CA and reporting to co-founder MATT LUNSFORD. OLSON is bringing several artist and label clients with him to join the POLYVINYL LICENSING roster, including BAD BRAINS, BRONCHO, ENUMCLAW, JORDANA, MAGDALENA BAY, MUNYA, SKATING POLLY, LUMINELLE RECORDINGS, EL CAMINO MEDIA, DINE ALONE RECORDS, and ORG MUSIC.

OLSON said, “POLYVINYL is a label that I’ve always admired and been a huge fan of. I’m excited to grow the company’s first in-house music licensing department as a key part of POLYVINYL's future.”

LUNSFORD said, “JEFF's passion for independent music and years of synch experience fits perfectly with POLYVINYL's ongoing goal of continually looking for ways to better serve our artists. I couldn't be more excited to have JEFF join our POLYVINYL family.”

