Nominated

The 57th ANNUAL ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS received a Primetime Emmy nomination on TUESDAY morning (7/12) in the category of “Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special.”

The nomination acknowledged the achievements of the technical team at the 57th ACM AWARDS, held on MARCH 7th at ALLEGIANT STADIUM in LAS VEGAS, and streamed live on AMAZON PRIME VIDEO. This is the show’s second EMMY nomination, and first since 1986.

“On behalf of the ACADEMY, we congratulate our entire technical team as well as our partners at MRC, AMAZON PRIME VIDEO and our Executive Producers RAC CLARK and RAJ KAPOOR for assembling the best of the best who rose to the occasion to put on a stadium-sized show, delivering an unforgettable night for our artists, industry and millions of fans around the world,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE.

