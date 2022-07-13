Ace & TJ

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WNKS (KISS 95.1)/CHARLOTTE welcomes back ACE & TJ after an 11-year break, with the station picking up the ACE & TJ FAMILY syndicated ACE & TJ ANYTIME for airing weekdays 9a-noon (ET). Additionally, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/CHARLOTTE will be the CHARLOTTE digital home of the morning ACE & TJ SHOW via KISS951.com.

TJ commented, "This may sound corny, but I’ve always had a feeling that someday we’d be back. Being able to return in this new and exciting way is spectacular."

ACE added, "It’s great to be 'home' with people we started our career with and achieved so much success here in CHARLOTTE but, more importantly, it’s special to be doing something so unique with a great company that will hopefully transform the way talent and companies work together."

WNKS PD CAMERON MOORE said, "This is super exciting as KISS 95.1 will now have the biggest two brands in CHARLOTTE Top 40 with MANEY & LAUREN, and ACE & TJ all in one place."

