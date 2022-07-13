Dailey, Vincent (Photo: Josh Daubin)

Bluegrass duo DAILEY & VINCENT has signed on with NASHVILLE-based CONWAY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP (CEG) for exclusive touring representation. The multiple GRAMMY Award-winning duo is currently recording their first Country album, "Let's Sing Some Country!," for BMG, and also host THE DAILEY & VINCENT SHOW on CIRCLE NETWORK.

"Our goal, and mine personally, is to work with and represent the most outstanding, the most professional, and the most entertaining musicians, songwriters and vocalists that exist,” said CEG principal TONY CONWAY. "We are so excited to be able to work with DAILEY & VINCENT who are certified A+ in all of those areas. We are honored to oversee their touring worldwide.”

"We are proud to be the new kids represented by the team at CEG," said the duo's DARRIN VINCENT. "With a deep history as an agency and management company, we're looking forward to a bright and prosperous future together."

"In a fast-changing, interdependent world, it's imperative we surround ourselves and our business with experienced and bona fide professionals who understand the importance of relationships and the continued planning for the challenges the future holds," said the duo's' JAMIE DAILEY. "CONWAY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP not only has the knowledge, but they have the heart and soul for music. That's one of the many reasons we're thrilled to sign on with TONY CONWAY and his impeccable team!"

