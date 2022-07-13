Carroll

SALEM MEDIA GROUP Contemporary Christian KKFS (103.9 THE FISH)/SACRAMENTO Morning host and middays on SALEM’s TODAY'S CHRISTIAN MUSIC NETWORK, and founder of the GET YOUR BRAVE ON podcast and digital platform, AMANDA CARROLL, to its LIFE AUDIO PODCAST NETWORK. The weekly podcast inspires women to live a strong and courageous life and features guests like JOEL SMALLBONE from for KING & COUNTRY, TASHA LAYTON, and BEN FULLER.



CARROLL shared, “I’m honored to partner with SALEM to help inspire women going through plot twists in life to bounce back with the help of their faith. It’s exciting to see all the years of work growing the GET YOUR BRAVE ON digital platform recognized by SALEM for its impact and potential.



WFFH (94FM THE FISH)/NASHVILLE GM KEVIN ANDERSON added, “AMANDA CARROLL has created a great brand and built a solid audience. Her podcast is a place where she can engage at an even deeper level with those who listen to her daily show. It was a natural extension for her. Since its launch on LIFE AUDIO we have seen excellent growth!”

