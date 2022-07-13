September 20th

The NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS’ ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) has revealed the first round of performers joining the 5th Annual NASHVILLE SONGWRITER AWARDS, set for SEPTEMBER 20th at NASHVILLE’S RYMAN AUDITORIUM. PAT ALGER, TONY ARATA, BABYFACE, KENT BLAZY, JACOB DAVIS, GAYLE, HARDY, WALKER HAYES, JOSH JENKINS, MATT JENKINS, MATT McGINN, THOMAS RHETT, MATT ROGERS, JENN SCHOTT, NATHAN SPICER and MATTHEW WEST will perform, with additional appearances to be revealed soon.

In addition to celebrating the annual "10 Songs I Wish I'd Written" -- chosen by fellow songwriters -- and the song, songwriter, and songwriter-artist of the year awards, the evening will alsocelebrate previously announced honorees GARTH BROOKS (Lifetime Achievement Award), and SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING Chairman/CEO JON PLATT (President's Keystone Award).

"You don’t want to miss NSAI's upcoming 5th Annual NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS’ AWARDS," said NSAI Board Pres. STEVE BOGARD. "We’ll be celebrating the '10 Songs I Wish I'd Written' awards, a category voted on exclusively by our pro members, as well as several other achievements, and those writers and artists will fill the stage! There’s a lot to celebrate this year and our great songs and songwriters are at the top of the list."

Tickets go on sale JULY 15th at 10a (CT) at ryman.com.

« see more Net News