In celebration of the 95th anniversary of what has been termed the “Big Bang” of Country music, TENNESSEE TOURISM is partnering with CIRCLE and DITTYTV to tell the story of Country music’s most historic event in a one-hour docudrama, “Born in BRISTOL.”

The docudrama tells the story of the 12 days in 1927 when music executive RALPH PEER brought sound equipment to BRISTOL, TN/VA and created the first recordings of future Country stars, including the CARTER FAMILY and JIMMIE RODGERS. BRISTOL was later designated "The birthplace of Country music" as a result of those recordings.

The new docudrama features cinematic reenactments and new interviews with artists including: ASHLEY CAMPBELL, ASHLEY MONROE, DOLLY PARTON, EMMYLOU HARRIS, ERIC CHURCH, MARTY STUART, SHANNON CAMPBELL, SHERYL CROW, STEVE EARLE and VINCE GILL, along with producer CARL JACKSON.

The special is set to premiere JULY 30th at 9p (CT) on CIRCLE NETWORK with repeats throughout AUGUST. It will also debut on connected devices worldwide on DITTYTV the same day at 7p (CT). See the trailer here.

