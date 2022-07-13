Smith

NASHVILLE based PR Firm MILESTONE PUBLICITY has promoted TARAN SMITH to Account Manager, effective immediately. Since joining MILESTONE in APRIL of 2022 as an Associate Publicist, SMITH, a recent BELMONT UNIVERSITY graduate, quickly progressed to an Account Manager role, further sharpening her public relations expertise and deepening her knowledge of the field.

Founder and CEO, MIKE GOWEN said, “TARAN surpassed my expectations from day one of joining the team as an associate publicist. She dove into the deep end, took initiative and executed. TARAN is a core part of our team, and her skill set has grown expeditiously. I have absolutely no doubt she will succeed in this role, and the MILESTONE team and I are thrilled to see her career further flourish in the Account Manager seat.”





