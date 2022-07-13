Zegers

Another conservative commentator associated with CHARLIE KIRK's TURNING POINT USA has been added to the lineup at SALEM PODCAST NETWORK with the move of "THE MORGAN ZEGERS SHOW" to the SALEM roster on JULY 18th. The weekly show launched in 2021. ZEGAR is the founder and head of "YOUNG AMERICANS AGAINST SOCIALISM " and hosts TURNING POINT USA's "FREEDOM PAPERS" podcast; she also operates a woodworking business that sells "patriotic decor" like wooden American flags.

“When we talk to consumers about podcasts, they keep telling us to give them more young, female hosts,” said SALEM SVP/Spoken Word PHIL BOYCE, who called ZEGERS “a perfect example of the nation’s young females taking a stand in favor of AMERICA, and we could not be more pleased to add her to SPN.”

"I am so honored to join the SALEM PODCAST NETWORK with my show highlighting key issues and events in our nation from the perspective of a young conservative woman,” said ZEGERS in a press release statement charging "our education system, media, and pop culture" with selling Americans "a heap of lies."

