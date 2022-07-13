Layto

POSITION MUSIC has signed BOSTON-based alternative/hip-hop artist LAYTO and will release his latest single “Less U Know” featuring RYAN OAKES on JULY 15th. There is also a tour in the works for OCTOBER with stops in WASHINGTON, DC, NEW YORK, BOSTON, and PHILADELPHIA.

LAYTO, whose style is a blend of alternative, rock, pop, and hip-hop, debuted in 2018 when he independently released LOW BOY, which featured the single “Little Poor Me”, which has 75M+ Global streams worldwide. He followed that up with singles including “Lost It” with TIKTOK musician JAYMMAC, and HOUDINI.

POSITION MUSIC VP/Head of A&R MARK CHIPELLO said, “LAYTO has the passion, work ethic and vision to play on the biggest stages around the world and we are excited to be his partner in helping build on top of the incredible foundation that he and his manager GARRETT REAM have already created.”

LAYTO, whose music deals with many of his own issues with anxiety and depression, said, “To have a partner, in POSITION, who is as enthusiastic and passionate about my music as I am means everything. I wanted to make sure my long-term partner was the right fit and I couldn’t be happier.”

