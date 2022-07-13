Sold

WESTPORT COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP is selling AC WBOQ (NORT SHORE 104.9)/GLOUCESTER, MA to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $1.75 million plus a network affiliation agreement with EMF's Contemporary Christian K-LOVE network that began JULY 1st.

In another filing with the FCC, SUNRISE BROADCASTING LLC is selling Sports WXCO-A-W255DN (SPORTS FAN 1230)/WAUSAU, WI to MICHAEL CRUTE's CIVIC MEDIA, INC. for $400,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

