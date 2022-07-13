In the CANADIAN RADIO-TELEVISION and COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION decision in JUNE, the CRTC wrote, "the COMMISSION considers that the use and repetition of the “N-word” on this program (LE 15-18) was inconsistent with these objectives of the Act and that the SRC did not implement all the necessary measures to mitigate the impact of the “N-word” on its audience, particularly in the current social context and given its national public broadcaster status."

The infraction stemmed from a LE 15-18 program that aired in AUGUST, 2020 on CBC/RADIO-CANADA with commentator SIMON JODOIN and host ANNIE DESROCHERS. During the discussion, the host and the commentator used the “N-word” four times, three times in FRENCH one time in ENGLISH, in a segment of 6 minutes 27 seconds.

CBC/RADIO-CANADA was ordered to and issued an apology for the repeated use of the N-word on the program, which was used in a discussion about the firing of a college professor who had quoted the title of a book that features the N-WORD, but the word was repeated by a show commentator and journalist several times during that 2020 discussion. However, they will appeal the CRTC decision linked to the segment, saying the regulator has overstepped its authority.

In a statement, CBC/RADIO-CANADA said, "We consider that the CRTC has overstepped its authority with respect to the independence of the public broadcaster. Its decision of June 29 poses a threat, because the COMMISSION has attempted to give itself the power to interfere with journalistic independence. That was a serious error. We simply do not accept the CRTC's interference in journalism in CANADA. Some of our journalists have expressed the view that this is solely an issue of free speech, but we all know that words can wound and need to be used with care. That is why we will apologize to the listener who filed a complaint. The use of this word is hurtful to many in our audience and to our own employees and for that, we are deeply sorry."

« see more Net News