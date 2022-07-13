New Alliance

Web3 content engagement platform, SATOR NETWORK, has formed an alliance with ALIBI MUSIC to unite their communities with this collaboration focused on bringing together great tracks, great TV, great games and great tech.

ALIBI’s VP, Strategic Initiatives, KENT CARTER said, "We are proud to collaborate with SATOR as our industry evolves. SATOR empowers media companies like ours to stay ahead, integrate, leverage and compete on the basis of these new blockchain-based distribution and licensing opportunities.”

Sator Pres. and Co-Founder, CHRIS MARTIN added, “ALIBI and SATOR already have content partners in common, from NETFLIX to WARNER MEDIA, so this is a natural fit for us.”





