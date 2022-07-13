Three Charged in NY Supreme Court

GLENN HOROWITZ, CRAIG INCIARDI, and EDWARD KOSINSKI were all charged in NEW YORK SUPREME COURT with one count of fourth-degree conspiracy in what appears to be a plot to sell stolen handwritten EAGLES Lyrics. HOROWITZ faces additional charges of first-degree attempted criminal possession of stolen property and two second-degree counts of hindering prosecution, while INCIARDI and KOSINSKI also face first-degree charges of criminal possession of stolen property.

It is alleged the trio tried to sell some 100 pages of handwritten notes and lyrics for the EAGLES album “Hotel California” that band member DON HENLEY said were stolen sometime in the 1970's. The pages include lyrics including the EAGLES songs "NEW KID IN TOWN," LIFE IN THE FAST LANE," and "HOTEL CALIFORNIA."

The value of the 100 handwritten pages is estimated at over $1 million. It is believed that the person who allegedly stole the documents later sold them to HOROWITZ, who would later sell them to INCIARDI and KOSINSKI. HENLEY reportedly went to police when he discovered INCIARDI and KOSINSKI were trying to sell the pages. All three allegedly attempted to fabricate the record of ownership of the papers, hoping to get HENLEY to buy them back.

In a statement, HENLEY's manager IRVING AZOFF said, "This action exposes the truth about music memorabilia sales of highly personal, stolen items hidden behind a façade of legitimacy. These handwritten lyrics are an integral part of the legacy DON HENLEY has created over the course of his 50-plus-year career. We look forward to the return of DON’s property, for him and his family to enjoy and preserve for posterity."

Attorneys representing the defendants said in a joint statement, “The DA’s office alleges criminality where none exists and unfairly tarnishes the reputations of well-respected professionals. We will fight these unjustified charges vigorously. These men are innocent.”





