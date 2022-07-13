Coming September 14th

BETTER NOISE FILMS and BETTER NOISE MUSIC are releasing the horror movie "The Retaliators" in theatres worldwide on SEPTEMBER 14TH. The film will star MICHAEL LOMBARDI (FX’s ‘Rescue Me,’ ‘The Deuce’), MARC MENCHACA (‘Ozark,’ ‘Black Mirror’ ) and JOSEPH GATT (‘Ray Donovan,’ ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Thor’) along with appearances from rockers like TOMMY LEE of MOTLEY CRUE, IVAN MOODY of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, JACOBY SHADDIX of PAPA ROACH, and SPENCER CHARNAS of ICE NINE KILLS.

The movie will also highlight music from the artists noted above and more from "The Retaliators" original soundtrack coming on SEPTEMBER 16th via BETTER NOISE MUSIC. Watch the official movie trailer HERE.

