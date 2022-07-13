Spotify Acquires Heardle

Audio streaming and media services provider SPOTIFY announced it will purchase HEARDLE for an undisclosed amount. HEARDLE is an online game, and has been compared to WORDLE, except with music. HEARDLE users guess the name of a song after hearing a brief moment of the song’s intro, and have six chances to make a guess following hints of increasing length.

SPOTIFY Global Head of Music JEREMY ERLICH said, "We are always looking for innovative and playful ways to enhance music discovery and help artists reach new fans. Heardle has proven to be a really fun way to connect millions of fans with songs they know and love and with new songs, and a way to compete with their friends as to who has the best musical knowledge. Since its debut, the game has quickly built a loyal following, and it aligns with our plans to deepen interactivity across the SPOTIFY ecosystem.”

SPOTIFY said that HEARDLE will remain a standalone website for now. One big change immediately noticeable to users will be as the answer to the song is revealed, it will now link to that song on SPOTIFY. HEARDLE is SPOTIFY’s first game acquisition. The company believes it will allow users to remain engaged with music, and act as a music discovery tool.

