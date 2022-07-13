National Contest

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION is offering another national cash contest for members, its fifth, for FALL 2022. The contest is for member stations only, with a registration deadline of AUGUST 15th; the promotion, managed with VIPOLOGY, will launch on the air SEPTEMBER 15th.

“We fully expect this upcoming IBA National Cash Contest to be the most successful campaign we’ve done so far!,” said IBA Pres./Exec. Dir. RON STONE. “IBA member stations invest $300 to leverage thousands of prize monies, making this the best ratings and revenue opportunity ever presented; but remember stations must be an IBA member to participate. Nearly $3 million in sponsorship revenue has been generated for participating IBA member stations thus far, with an average of 14.7 to 1 ROI.”

VIPOLOGY CEO CHRIS PEASLEE said, “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it! In all, the IBA National Cash Contests have generated over 100,000 listening appointments, over 2.2 million visits to station websites, and positively impacted participating IBA member stations. Vipology continues to create the technology and manage these successful national cash contests on behalf of the IBA and its members, and we’re proud to be changing the radio landscape with IBA member stations.”

