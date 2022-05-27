See Ya Next Summer!

On TUESDAY night (7/12), WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER)/NASHVILLE presented its final RIVER ON THE ROOFTOP concert for 2022, featuring RCA RECORDS artist KANE BROWN performing live at JASON ALDEAN'S KITCHEN + ROOFTOP BAR.

Programmers traveled in from around the country to hear the performer, who sang many of his hits, but the fun didn't stop there, as they then headed to nearby TOPGOLF for some swingin' post-concert fun.

RCA RECORDS' Head Of Promotion KEITH ROTHSCHILD posted a picture on INSTAGRAM with the caption, "What a night! @kanebrown live in NASHVILLE and then TopGolf with family & friends. “GRAND” out 7/22!"

"Grand" is the name of BROWN's upcoming Pop single, arriving next FRIDAY.

Standing (L-R): Nikki Boon and Martha Earls (EFG Mgmt), Rick Cooper (Rick Cooper Music), Cara Hahn (WHTZ), Matt Holiday (KHFI), Taylor Jukes (WHYI), Jonathan Shuford (WRVW), Alissa Pollack (iHeart), Eric Bradley (WBBM), Kane Brown, Nathan Graham (WTDY), Beata Murphy (KIIS), Keith Rothschild (RCA), Maynard (iHeart), Brady Brosky (WKSC), Bridgett Germroth (RCA), John Reynolds (WNKS); In front (L-R): Rob Miller (iHeart), Jeff 'JR' Rizzo (RCA), Todd Haller (WDOD), Dylan Salisbury (KBFF)

