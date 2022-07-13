Harper

WARNER RECORDS has named DIONNE HARPER the new EVP/Marketing and Artist Development for the company effective SEPTEMBER 15th. She is currently SVP/Head of Marketing at WARNER MUSIC GROUP, sister label ATLANTIC RECORDS. In her new role, HARPER will oversee WARNER’s marketing strategy across all genres, while working closely with the company’s various departments. She will relocate from NEW YORK to the label’s Downtown LOS ANGELES headquarters and report to WARNER RECORDS Co-Chairman and COO TOM CORSON.

HARPER will replace MARK FLAHERTY, WARNER RECORDS’ current EVP, Head of Marketing, who has decided to leave the company. To ensure a seamless transition, he will remain in his post until HARPER’s arrival this fall.

CORSON said, “DIONNEE is a true marketing superstar, and her wide-ranging creativity, deep experience, passionate dedication, and closeness to culture will make her a fantastic addition to the team. She’ll work with AARON and me to evolve the identity of the label and unify our marketing strategy across all genres under one outstanding leader. DIONNEE has done a phenomenal job at ATLANTIC and is loved by her artists and colleagues, so I want to thank JULIE GREENWALD for helping us bring her on board. I also want to thank MARK for his great work with us over the past five years, and we wish him all the best in the future.”

HARPER added, “I’m super excited to be joining TOM, AARON, and the whole Warner Records team. It’s an incredible opportunity to work with their fantastic artist roster and explore every avenue to embed their music in the culture and bring it to the fans. It’s not easy leaving all my wonderful colleagues and artists at ATLANTIC, but I’m very happy to be staying within the WMG family, where I’ve spent my whole career. I want to thank JULIE and MIKE KYSER for their amazing guidance that got me to this life-changing moment, and MAX LOUSADA for his enthusiastic support. I’m looking forward to taking everything I’ve learned over the years and helping bring the great WARNER label to new heights.”

Look for WARNER to announce a promotion for CHRIS ATLAS, WARNER’s EVP, Urban Music & Marketing, who recently relocated to NEW YORK in the near future as well.

