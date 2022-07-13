Bottalico, Brody, Scordo, Johnson

BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA's replacement for the recently-departed MIKE MISSANELLI in afternoons will be NBC SPORTS PHILADELPHIA commentator and former PHILLIES reliever RICKY BOTTALICO alongside MISSANELLI's former co-host TYRONE JOHNSON and weekender HUNTER BRODY, with JEN SCORDO continuing as update anchor and adding producer duties. "THE BEST SHOW EVER?" will air 2-6p (ET) weekdays beginning AUGUST 1st and will be simulcast on NBC SPORTS PHILADELPHIA, as MISSANELLI's show was. The outspoken BOTTALICO will continue with his studio analyst duties on PHILLIES telecasts.

PD CHUCK D'AMICO said, "Many years of experience on the air, on the field and in the stands all come together to create this unique sounding ensemble show. Featuring host TYRONE JOHNSON -- a 20 year broadcasting professional, RICKY BOTTALICO -- a former 11 year Major League Baseball relief pitcher, HUNTER BRODY -- a new age, digital sports-media influencer and JENNIFER SCORDO -- a seasoned major market radio pro and air talent. This eclectic and diverse group of passionate, knowledgeable, and fun PHILADELPHIA sports experts bring you a show that truly offers something for every fan."

