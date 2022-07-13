Firing Back

GEOBROADCAST SOLUTIONS is firing back at the NAB and the 49 state broadcasters' associations who are lobbying the FCC to reject the company's proposal for geotargeted content using its FM booster "ZoneCasting" technology.

In a release issued by the company, an unnamed spokesperson said, “The radio industry’s rapid decline and concentration of shrinking revenue in a tiny number of station groups is obvious to anyone paying attention. But the NAB and its affiliated state associations insist that what the radio industry needs is more of the same: more regulation and less innovation. They seem to think that not innovating, adapting to the likes of FACEBOOK, GOOGLE and their ability to geo-target content, is the way to success. The good news is that most small and mid-sized station owners know the opposite is true. We are confident the FCC will, too.”

The release responded to five claims from the NAB, saying that the Emergency Alert System "will function as well or better for radio stations opting to use geo-targeting technology" based on "extensive testing"; the system will not "divert information from less affluent neighborhoods," since FCC rules already prohibit discrimination in radio advertising; the proposed systen will not "upend the advertising market," instead making local radio "more relevant and competitive in the advertising market" and not causing rates to plummet; it will not hurt small and minority-owned stations, with GBS noting that the "message is being delivered by iHEART, AUDACY, CUMMULUS (sic). Does anyone really think they are focused on the best interest of small and minority-owned stations?"; and the testing shows that the boosters will not cause interference.

“Over the course of two years the NAB has switched sides and its arguments on this issue to a dizzying effect; and we just don’t understand why,” said the spokesperson. “Unlike NAB, which seems to want the FCC to stifle and limit innovation, we think the market should decide if geo-targeting is good for radio. But for some reason the NAB doesn’t even want it to get that far. Instead, it wants the FCC to stymie innovation.”

