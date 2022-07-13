Ozzy Makes Comic-Con Debut

OZZY OSBOURNE will make his debut at this year’s SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL on FRIDAY, JULY 22nd. He and TODD MCFARLANE will reveal artwork for the limited-edition special MCFARLANE-designed comic book that is available as part of some of the special edition album packages, along with a signing at the STERN PINBALL/REBELLION REPUBLIC booth.

In addition, today the two revealed the alternate cover for the limited-edition cover variant of OSBOURNE’s new PATIENT NUMBER 9 out SEPTEMBER 9th on EPIC with artwork by MCFARLANE and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER.

This marks the latest collaboration with GRAMMY winner and multiple GRAMMY nominee MCFARLANE, who recently directed the video for OZZY’s new single “Patient Number 9.” An exclusive version of PATIENT NUMBER 9 with a limited-edition special MCFARLANE-designed comic book is also available. Click here to pre-order now.

