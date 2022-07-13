Teaming Up With Sub Pop

SUB POP RECORDS and sister label HARDLY ART are teaming up with fellow SEATTLE-based company JONES SODA, the craft drink known for unconventional flavors and user-submitted photo labels, to promote 15 new artists with albums dropping this summer. The "Summer Of Indie Music" is the latest collaboration between the two iconic companies, who share not just a city, but 25 years of innovation through their music and imagery.

Through Jones’ REEL LABELS Augmented Reality label series, soda and music fans have access to exclusive clips from SUB POP and HARDLY ART artists by scanning soda bottles with the JONES mobile app. JONES SODA sees this as a great opportunity to use its labels to promote up-and-coming bands and celebrate their music after a long layoff from the pandemic. The soda company also donated use of their fully customized RV to SUB POP artist SUKI WATERHOUSE, which she is using to tour the country from JULY through OCTOBER.

The “Summer of Indie Music” AR experience features 15 SUB POP and HARDLY ART artists who represent the labels' diverse roster with exclusive clips, so indie music enthusiasts can discover new bands when they scan a JONES SODA bottle with the company's app. Featured artists are based everywhere from SEATTLE, NEW YORK, CHICAGO, AUSTIN, VIRGINIA, NEW JERSEY and MASSACHUSETTS to TORONTO, MONTREAL and TOKYO.

The new animated labels will appear on JONES SODA's array of flavors, including Berry Lemonade, Cream Soda, Green Apple Soda, Root Beer, and Orange & Cream flavors. The first shipments are on store shelves now.

