AUDACY/NEW YORK has tapped TERRENCE "T-STORM" BATTLE for Imaging Dir. of the 2400 SPORTS podcast production studio and weekly mixshow host on SATURDAY NIGHTS for Classic Hip Hop WXBK (94.7 THE BLOCK). Most recently he was URBAN ONE/PHILADELPHIA Imaging Dir.

BATTLE said, “I’m excited about the chance to shape the sound of sports podcasting in new innovative ways and equally excited to be on the radio at home in NYC where my mom can tune in. I appreciate LENA GLASER , SKIP DILLARD and DANNY FREISINGER for the opportunities."

