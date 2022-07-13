Simon (Photo: Facebook)

PEARL RECORDS GM LESLY SIMON has been chosen as one of the honorees of the 2022 AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY (ACS) Hope Gala. Watch the video she shot for the organization here.

SIMON, who has been valiantly battling cancer for some time, shared on FACEBOOK that a just a few weeks after filming a video, “we found out my cancer had metastisized into my vertebrae and brain. The drug I was on was not working. I began a new, breakthrough treatment, ENHERTU, within days of discovering the new growth. ENHERTU was just approved and released to the market.

“Brain metastisis has been, historically, very difficult to treat,” she continued. “This drug is a breakthrough in that it has a 67% chance of reducing the brain metastisis and extending the life expectancy for patients like me. I have completed two rounds and will stay on this treatment, every 21 days, as long as it continues to work. At this point, it is slowing the growth of the new cancer in my body, and that is very promising in my cancer journey.”

She continued, “This treatment would not be a possibility for me without the generous donations of so many who continue to support cancer research. I am eternally grateful for this new drug and all who have made it possible. We need your donations now more than ever. We humbly ask for your support to help all of us who are fighting this disease, now and in the future … There is always hope!”

The link to donate to ACS in SIMON’s honor is here.

« see more Net News